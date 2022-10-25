Mayfield primary school to celebrate 150th anniversary
Former pupils, staff and governors of a Mayfield primary school will be celebrating its 150th anniversary next month.
Five Ashes Primary School first opened its doors in 1872 and will welcome those close to the institution to have have a look around and reminisce on Saturday, November 5.
The school will also be showcasing information and photographs of its history at the Village Hall – including the school’s admission register 1897 - 2013.
Five Ashes is inviting anyone that has connections to the school to attend the event.