A company’s bid to build a new warehouse near Mayfield is set to go back in front of Wealden councillors.

On Thursday (October 23), Wealden District Council’s Majors Planning Committee is set to reconsider an application from Windmill Feeds, which seeks permission to build a new warehouse and storage building at the former House of Plants site in Wellbrook Hill.

Committee members had last considered the proposals at a meeting in June. While councillors had opted to approve the scheme at the time, they did so with a caveat linked to objectors’ concerns around highway safety.

These concerns, raised by Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council and others, revolved around the general safety of Wellbrook Hill and whether visibility splays intended to improve the safety of the site’s entrance could actually be installed.

In light of these concerns, councillors directed planning officers to liaise with East Sussex Highways to arrange a site visit, with the aim of ensuring the works were “achievable and can be secured on the land controlled by the applicant”. They required this to take place before planning permission could be formally granted.

When the committee made this decision it had been unclear exactly how East Sussex Highways had assessed the proposals. There had been some suggestions the assessment may have been a “desk-based exercise”, a council report notes.

Since the meeting, East Sussex Highways has confirmed it had attended the site on multiple occasions and did not consider a further visit to be “justified”.

In a report to the committee a council planning spokesman said: “[East Sussex County Council] advise that although a repeat site measurement exercise could be undertaken, this would require temporary traffic management on the A267, would take several months to arrange, and would incur costs of several thousand pounds.

“Their advice is clear: they do not consider this justified.

“The applicant’s agent has indicated reluctance to fund such an exercise when the highway authority’s position is already clear and on-site inspections have been carried out.”

The report adds: “The highway authority is satisfied that the access is safe and policy compliant, and no statutory consultee objection remains. The parish council maintains its strong concerns, but these are not supported by the highway authority.”

As the committee’s previous resolution specifically required a site visit to take place before planning permission could be granted, the scheme needs to be brought back for a further hearing.

Officers maintain a recommendation in favour of approval.

At the previous meeting, committee members had heard further details about how the site would operate from Robert Hook, one of the directors of Windmill Feeds.

Speaking at the time, Mr Hook said: “We are a local animal feed and bedding retailer, supplying the farming, equestrian and rural sector with four retail outlets at: Crowborough; Cross-in-Hand; Uckfield; and East Peckham.

“We currently have a warehouse located at Blackboys a few miles on from the application site, further along the A267. Our lease is coming to an end, hence the need to find a replacement warehouse site.

“Why have we chosen this site? We need a warehouse site that is central to our four stores, thus minimising delivery times and distances.”

Mr Hook went on to say the operations would only involve a single HGV making deliveries each day. He also stressed how the warehouse would not itself have a retail outlet, so the HGV traffic would not be mixed with customers on the site.

For further information see application reference WD/2023/2728/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website.