Mayor election results in Hailsham

Mayor and chairman Cllr Paul Holbrook signing the Declaration of Acceptance. Photo by Hailsham Town Council.

Councillor Paul Holbrook has been voted to serve as town mayor and council chairman for a fourth year running. The decision was made at the town council annual meeting last night (Wednesday, May 18) at the James West Community Centre.

The meeting also voted in Cllr John Puttick for a second consecutive year as deputy town mayor and vice-chairman, as well as various representatives for local community organisations.

Cllr Holbrook also represents Hailsham on Wealden District Council. A builder by trade, he has lived in Hailsham for nearly 50 years, having raised a family here with his wife Barbara Holbrook. She is also a town councillor and mayoress.

According to the town council, Cllr Holbrook’s long-term vision is for a town that is community-driven, with a positive and co-operative mindset - and will continue working towards helping the local community in its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and work with project partners and stakeholders to make the town become an attractive focus for the growing population of Hailsham.

During his address, Cllr Holbrook stated that it will be another busy year ahead for the town council and looks forward to contributing to its future achievements, including continuing to help provide more facilities for Hailsham and helping towards revitalising the town.

He said, "Thank you to everyone for having faith in me to carry out the duty of mayor and chairman for a fourth year. I am deeply honoured to continue on as mayor, yet, despite the many privileges associated with the role, I am aware of the burden of responsibility which it brings as an ambassador and representative of the people of Hailsham.

"A lot can be achieved in our town and, as town mayor, I will endeavour to work with different groups of people to overcome the challenges we face in the future. Hailsham is a special place, and I will work hard to ensure that it remains so."

Hailsham Town Council offices can be found in Market Street and are open 9am-4pm Monday-Friday. You can also call on 01323 841702.