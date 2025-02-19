Mayor launches photo competition: ‘Capture the spirit of Eastbourne’

The Mayor of Eastbourne is inviting people of all ages to showcase their stunning images of the town, from all perspectives, in her Charity Photo Competition 2025.

The theme of this year's competition, ‘My Eastbourne’, offers a broad canvas for interpretation, from beautiful coastal vistas to vibrant parks and gardens, diverse wildlife, impressive architecture, or the people who make Eastbourne special.

Councillor Candy Vaughan, the Mayor of Eastbourne, said: "I am thrilled to launch this competition. There are so many different aspects to this beautiful town of ours, I can’t wait to see how people capture the spirit of Eastbourne through their photography.

“This competition is not only a celebration of our town but also a wonderful opportunity to support my two chosen charities of the year - Leaf Hall Disability Access Fund which aims to provide full disabled access to all parts of its centre and The Chaseley Trust, which supports people with neurodisabilities.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Candy Vaughan, is inviting people of all ages to showcase their stunning images of the town, from all perspectives, in her Charity Photo Competition 2025. Photo by Andy Butler

The competition is open to East Sussex residents in three age categories: Under 12 years, 13-18 years, and Over 18 years. Participants can submit up to three photographs taken within the borough boundary.

Entry costs £5 per photograph and submissions must be received by Friday, March 28.

The overall winner will be presented with a special certificate and £50 Amazon gift voucher. The winner and runners-up in each category will also receive certificates and their photographs will be put on public display and online.

For an application form or full competition terms and conditions, contact the Mayor’s Office at [email protected] or by calling 01323 415020.