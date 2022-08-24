Mayor of Chichester Unveils Abbeyfield’s ‘Surprise’ Memorial Sculpture

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Mayor, Julian Joy at the unveiling of the sculpture.

In celebrating their 60th Birthday, the Trustees of Abbeyfield Chichester decided to mark, in some permanent way, the amazing and award winning service that their staff gave tirelessly to the elderly residents of their two sheltered retirement houses during the pandemic.

The commitment, selfless diligence and determination to keep their residents safe throughout that challenging time was nothing short of outstanding.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Options were considered but finally a decision was made to commission a sculpture.

Vincent Gray at work

The project was kept strictly secret from the staff to whom it would be a lasting tribute.

But how would anyone depict dedication? This was the brief given to local Sculptor Vincent Gray who has several well loved sculptures around Chichester

already: John Keats in Eastgate Square, Nelson in North Street and others.

Vincent proposed developing the work around the symbolism of Caring Hands.

This concept was developed in his Chilgrove studios, first in wire mesh, then layers of plaster were applied, measured for perfect proportion and gradually a stunningly simple emotive five foot creation emerged to be cast in bronze resin.

Speculation grew as the afternoon of Abbeyfield Chichester’s 60th Birthday event neared and the mysterious covered structure in the garden was to be unveiled.

On the August 23, accompanied by champagne and birthday cake, staff, residents and their families gathered. They were delighted to have Chichester

Mayor, Julian Joy attending who whisked away the cover, unveiling the impressive ‘Dedication’ sculpture.