Mayor of Eastbourne celebrates topping out ceremony at new care home

Eastbourne’s newest care home, Alice Court, marked a major milestone with a celebratory topping out ceremony, signalling the completion of construction for the state-of-the-art residential, dementia and respite care home.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Margaret Bannister joined the team to commemorate the occasion, helping to plant a locally sourced crab apple tree in the home’s landscaped gardens.

Set to welcome residents from Monday, November 3, Alice Court offers 70 en-suite bedrooms, creating a ‘welcoming environment where people feel truly at home’.

A cinema room, salon, and library make up the home, along with a Well-being Programme and diverse activities calendar, which are designed to ‘support independence, enjoyment and connection’.

A dedicated minibus will also take residents on regular outings to explore Eastbourne and beyond.

Michelle Love-Patel, General Manager at Alice Court, shared her pride in the day’s celebrations.

She said: “Today marks a huge milestone for Alice Court. We are planting a tree to symbolise the completion of our building and to recognise the dedication of everyone involved in creating this beautiful space. It is an honour to have Madam Mayor with us as we prepare to open our doors and welcome our first residents.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne added: “The home has wonderful views across Eastbourne and is well thought out, with beautifully designed rooms. I look forward to being invited again to future events.”

Alice Court will be hosting an exclusive open weekend on November 22 and 23, from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, guided tours of the facilities and a complimentary glass of champagne.