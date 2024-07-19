Mayor of Eastbourne raises £13,600 for local charities
Councillor Candy Vaughan handed the money to her two chosen charities for 2023/24 - A Band of Brothers, which helps young men caught up in the criminal justice system to develop and improve their lives and the communities they live in, and The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust, a charitable organisation that provides professional counselling and psychotherapy services.
Councillor Vaughan said: “I am delighted to present these two local charities with funds to support their excellent work in improving people’s lives.
“Thank you to everyone who helped raise this money by coming along to my events throughout the year and making them such a success.”
Sean Towey, Fundraising Coordinator and Mentor at A Band of Brothers (aBOB), said: “We are truly humbled with the support extended by Councillor Vaughan over the past year, not only in the monies that have been raised which is significant in respect of keeping our doors open.
“Many of our mentors and mentees were actively involved with her extensive fundraising programme - experiences which in their own right were really positive, given so many of the aBOB men are actively committed to serving their community.”
Claire Howell, Director of The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust, said: “We are so grateful for the hard work of the Mayor and her supporters.
“We provided over 6,000 counselling sessions for all ages last year, and this funding will enable more people to access the counselling they need at a price they can afford.”
