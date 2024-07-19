Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Eastbourne has presented two charities with £6,800 each, at the culmination of a year of fundraising for both good causes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Candy Vaughan handed the money to her two chosen charities for 2023/24 - A Band of Brothers, which helps young men caught up in the criminal justice system to develop and improve their lives and the communities they live in, and The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust, a charitable organisation that provides professional counselling and psychotherapy services.

Councillor Vaughan said: “I am delighted to present these two local charities with funds to support their excellent work in improving people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who helped raise this money by coming along to my events throughout the year and making them such a success.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne presenting cheques to Sean Towey (left) and Claire Howell (right). Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Sean Towey, Fundraising Coordinator and Mentor at A Band of Brothers (aBOB), said: “We are truly humbled with the support extended by Councillor Vaughan over the past year, not only in the monies that have been raised which is significant in respect of keeping our doors open.

“Many of our mentors and mentees were actively involved with her extensive fundraising programme - experiences which in their own right were really positive, given so many of the aBOB men are actively committed to serving their community.”

Claire Howell, Director of The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust, said: “We are so grateful for the hard work of the Mayor and her supporters.

“We provided over 6,000 counselling sessions for all ages last year, and this funding will enable more people to access the counselling they need at a price they can afford.”