The Mayor of Eastbourne has been re-elected for the second year running.

Councillor Candy Vaughan was re-elected at the town’s Annual Council meeting on May 22.

Cllr Vaughan, who represents Langney ward, said: “I am honoured to be representing Eastbourne as Mayor again this year and look forward to another great 12 months ahead.”

Her consort will be her daughter, Cristy Foster.

Councillor Candy Vaughan was re-elected as Mayor of Eastbourne at the town’s Annual Council meeting on May 22. Picture: Andy Butler

Last year, the Mayor raised thousands of pounds for her two chosen charities - A Band of Brothers, which helps young men develop, improve their lives and the communities they live in, and The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust, a charitable organisation that provides professional counselling and psychotherapy services.

The Mayor’s Charities of the Year for 2024/25 are The Chaseley Trust and The Leaf Hall Disability Access Fund.

Councillor Amanda Morris was also re-elected for another year as Deputy Mayor.