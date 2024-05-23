Mayor of Eastbourne re-elected for second year

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd May 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Mayor of Eastbourne has been re-elected for the second year running.

Councillor Candy Vaughan was re-elected at the town’s Annual Council meeting on May 22.

Cllr Vaughan, who represents Langney ward, said: “I am honoured to be representing Eastbourne as Mayor again this year and look forward to another great 12 months ahead.”

Her consort will be her daughter, Cristy Foster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Councillor Candy Vaughan was re-elected as Mayor of Eastbourne at the town’s Annual Council meeting on May 22. Picture: Andy ButlerCouncillor Candy Vaughan was re-elected as Mayor of Eastbourne at the town’s Annual Council meeting on May 22. Picture: Andy Butler
Councillor Candy Vaughan was re-elected as Mayor of Eastbourne at the town’s Annual Council meeting on May 22. Picture: Andy Butler

Last year, the Mayor raised thousands of pounds for her two chosen charities - A Band of Brothers, which helps young men develop, improve their lives and the communities they live in, and The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust, a charitable organisation that provides professional counselling and psychotherapy services.

The Mayor’s Charities of the Year for 2024/25 are The Chaseley Trust and The Leaf Hall Disability Access Fund.

Councillor Amanda Morris was also re-elected for another year as Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Teri Cooper-Sayers was appointed Eastbourne Borough Council’s first Women and Girls Champion at themeeting.

Related topics:Mayor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.