Mayor of Hailsham to be in attendance for town choir's performance of Joseph Haydn's Nelson Mass

The concert will hosted by Hailsham Choral Society at the All Saints Church on Saturday (November 12) and Town Mayor councillor Paul Holbrook will be in the audience with his consort and wife councillor Barbara Holbrook.

The concert will feature a performance of composer Joseph Haydn’s Nelson Mass – with orchestra and professional soloists – and will also include George Frideric Handel’s Te Deum and Jubilate, as well as his Funeral Music for Queen Mary.

The programme will be conducted by Josik Kotz, with soloists Helen Bailey (soprano), Clarissa Meek (mezzo), Ben Hancox-Lachman (tenor) and Timothy Dawkins (bass).

The show begins at 7:30pm, with tickets costing £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s.

Tickets are available here or from the Eastbourne Tourist Office and Crane & Co (Hailsham High Street) and will also be sold on the door.

Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year.

In March, the choir celebrated its 60th anniversary with a performance of Handel’s Messiah at the All Saints Church.

This was the choir’s first performance to live crowd in more than two years, with the event raising more than £1100 for the DEC Ukraine appeal.

The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes.

At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.