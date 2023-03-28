Mayor thanks staff at Crawley care home for their commitment to care

Staff at a care home in Crawley have been recognised for their long service.

Alisa at Burley's Wood receiving her award for 17 years' service

Burleys Wood held a celebration where guests – including the mayor of Crawley, councillor Jilly Heart, pastoral assistant from St Andrews church, Lyn Baker, founders of ‘The Friends of Burleys Wood’, Tina and Brian Baker and regional director for Shaw healthcare, Martin Vanhinsbergh – thanked the staff and presented them with certificates.

A total of 138 combined years were recognised, with a special mention for support worker Alisa Medrano who was presented with prosecco, a plant and certificate for her 17 years’ service for Shaw healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alisa joined Shaw in January 2006 at Hillside Lodge before transferring to Croft Meadow in 2009 then Burleys wood in 2014. She was thanked for “being a fantastic asset to the team, delivering excellent person-centred care, and someone who will go above and beyond for both her residents and colleagues.”

Service manager for the home, Erika Szalacsi, who has worked for Shaw since 2009, said: “I am so proud of everyone here at Burleys Wood and the fact we have so many staff who have been here for so long is testament to what a great team we have.”