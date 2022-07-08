Mayor visits South Bersted Primary School

The pair were joined by Rebecca Vervecken, civic and office manager at Bognor Regis Town Council, as well as Gillian Edom, a tree warden and Bognor Regis in Bloom member.

Joining them were a group of South Bersted Primary School students, alongside school gardener Trudy Evans and teaching assistant Natalie Austin.

During the visit, the group got a chance to look at the school’s vegetable beds and speak to students involved with growing and maintaining the produce.

Mayor John Barrett visits South Bersted Primary School

‘I was really impressed with this application – it was such a lovely display,” Mayor Barrett said. “I could spend much more time singing the praises of the children!’

Natalie Austin added that students were ‘delighted’ to have their work recognised by the Mayor: “Throughout the year, the pupils have been learning the importance of growing their own food which has been used around the school and for the Breakfast Club, for example, fruit, vegetables, jams, salsa and chutneys. Today the children made rhubarb lemonade for the guests to sample, which they made using rhubarb they have grown themselves,” she said.

The newly raised vegetable beds were installed in June, following a successful application to the Tesco Community Grant Scheme for a £1,500 cash installment.

The plot allows students to grow and nurture their own very own vegetables, which can then be shared throughout the school community, teaching the entire student body about what goes into making our favourite foods.

The Mayor and Mayoress visited South Bersted Primary School