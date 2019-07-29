McDonald’s reveals plans to open in Lewes

McDonald’s has revealed plans to open a restaurant in Lewes.
The fast food giant is looking to build a drive-thru in Brooks Lane, in land next to Davey’s Road.
In plans submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority, the application says it wants to erect a free-standing McDonald’s with drive-thru, car parking, and associated works opposite the Aldi supermarket.
Previously, plans to open a McDonald’s in the historic county town have been met with opposition by residents.
The planning application is available on the South Downs National Park authority’s planning website under the reference SDNP/19/03583/PRE
