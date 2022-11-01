Laura Sherwood and Cameron Webb first met in McDonald’s in Eastbourne’s Terminus Road branch in 2011 when they were students at the University of Brighton. Laura was based at the Eastbourne campus and Cameron was staying with friends in the town. They’d just been on a night out and then met afterwards in the fast food restaurant. The date included a share box of chicken nuggets.

The couple got married this year and now live in Sevenoaks - the reception even included chicken nuggets. Laura said: “We got married at The Bell in Ticehurst on August 26 this year. We had the most incredible day. The venue made the most delicious homemade chicken nuggets as part of our evening buffet, as a nod to McDonald’s and the night we met, which went down a storm with our guests.”

When McDonald’s heard about this they invited the couple to enjoy a complimentary meal for two, including chicken nuggets. The restaurant was decorated with banners and confetti to celebrate. Laura said: “It felt so special and unique to get a congratulations and invite from the one and only McDonald’s; especially as they are responsible for us getting together 11 years ago. Cameron spoke a lot about the night we met in McDonald’s in his wedding speech, so to be invited back felt so special. Cameron’s best man’s gift was even a framed picture of a Chicken McNuggets Share Box, which we loved! We’ll never forget that day and our date, Eastbourne McDonald’s will forever be a special place to us.”

McDonald’s in Eastbourne hosts anniversary for couple who met there (photo from McDonald's)

McDonald’s franchisee David Padmore who owns and operates the Eastbourne restaurant, said: “We were thrilled to have Cameron and Laura return to the Eastbourne restaurant where they first met 11 years ago. We knew we had to go all out and dress the restaurant for the special occasion and they seemed to love it. Knowing our restaurant was partly responsible for a 11-year relationship and now marriage is a great feeling.”

