Mean thieves have ruined a special Christmas tree dedicated to lost loved ones in Southwater.

Battery packs powering lights on the tree, which is sited on a roundabout in Worthing Road, have been stolen.

Earlier this month villagers decorated the special tree – named The Phoenix Tree – with lights and festive decorations for the fourth year in a row.

It was given its ‘Phoenix Tree’ name in a tribute to Southwater baby Phoenix Benson who died aged just six weeks and also to late Southwater resident Lynne Ede.

Southwater villagers, pictured earlier this month, after decorating The Phoenix Tree in memory of lost loved ones

Other villagers have placed other special baubles on the tree in memory of their own lost loved ones.

Polly Barnes, who has organised the tree decoration for the past four years, discovered on Friday that the tree’s lights were not working and that the battery packs had been stolen.

“This is a memorial tree and the very thought that someone has taken them whether out of spite or personal gain fills me with sadness,” said Polly.

"l just find it incredulous that they have been stolen from what is a village memorial tree. Some people have no conscience or shame.”

People have taken to social media to lament the loss, describing the theft as ‘sad’ and a ‘mean-minded action.’

They have pointed out that many people in the village had put in lots of hard work to create the special symbolic tree.

One said: “How mean can you get … shame on you.”