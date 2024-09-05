Medieval bones found in West Sussex city
On St John’s Street, just off from East Street, Police had been on the scene of road works. This is due to reports of human bones found as workers on the site were digging up the road to carry out repairs.
A Chichester resident told Sussex World that ‘police had been guarding the site for a number of hours into the morning’ from Tuesday, September 3 to Wednesday, September 4.
Sussex World had approaches the police for a statement on the matter.
On Thursday, September 5, a statement for Sussex Police read: “Police were called to the discovery of human bones during roadworks in St John’s Street, Chichester at around 1.40pm on Tuesday (3 September).
"Following an assessment from the local authority, the bones are believed to date back to the 16th century and there are no suspicious circumstances.”
