Mediterranean bar and restaurant coming to former Prezzo site in Chichester

Prezzo, a well-loved Italian chain restaurant, closed down in April after several years in the city. It was one of 46 loss-making restaurants on the corporate chopping block, a series of decisions which put almost 1,000 workers nationwide at risk of redundancy.

Owners at Cain International say the chain struggled to rebuild business after the pandemic, and many branches were hit hard by rising food and energy costs.

The venue has set empty for almost a year, but recently installed signage suggests Turkuaz, a Mediterranean bar and restaurant, could be set to take over, although the opening date is not yet known.

A new Turkish restaurant could be opening in Chichester. Photo: Connor Gormley.

Turkuaz has well-reviewed branches in Crawley, Winchester and Dorking, with local reviews praising the quality of the food, the welcoming atmosphere and the hearty portions. One reviewer in Crawley said the restaurant is “marvellous in every aspect,” adding: “Everything from the sourced meats to even the salads and the grilled onions (is of high quality) - you can literally taste each ingredient and their distinct flavours to the highest form.”

"We serve Turkish and Mediterranean with an inventive edge provided by the best ingredients,” the Turkuaz website says. “Our chefs combine traditional Anatolian cooking methods with a modern touch.”

That’s borne out by the menu itself, which is full of traditional Turkish fare, including kebabs, falafel, grilled meats and kofte, as well as vegan and vegetarian options, and plenty more besides.

"Turkey may be famous for its Kebabs,” the website continues, “but the popular dish is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Turkish cuisine.”

It will join several Turkish and Mediterranean eateries in Chichester, including Reina Kitchen on market road, and Piddes Turkish Pizza at Chichester Gate.

Perhaps because of that, very few Sussex World readers were calling for a Turkish bar and restaurant when Prezzo closed last year. Although they were sad to see the Italian chain go, many felt it should be turned back into the White Horse pub.