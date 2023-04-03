Meet Barbara from Brighton - a rising stat at 90!

At 90-years-old, Barbara Waddington wasn’t expecting to win any awards. But the nonagenarian from Brighton has just scooped a ‘Rising Star of the Year’, a national accolade from Cancer Research UK.

Barbara volunteering in the Brighton Cancer Research UK shop

The award is part of the charity’s annual Flame of Hope awards which recognise remarkable efforts in volunteering. Barbara received the award at a ceremony at Allington Castle in Maidstone.

The audience heard how Barbara turned her life around after emerging from months in isolation during the Coronavirus pandemic in summer 2020.

Barbara, a widow after losing her husband Richard, was in need of company and a useful role so made her way to the Cancer Research UK shop in Western Road.

Barbara receiving her award

She took on a part-time volunteering role, threw herself into life in the busy shop and soon became a valuable asset.

Shop manager Chloe Molyneux said: “When Barbara first came to us, she was rather down after so much time on her own during the pandemic. But she quickly fitted in and learnt how the shop operated.

“Now she is a great personality – cheeky and vibrant and fun to be around. She keeps us entertained with her stories of life in London and the fun she had as a singer and dancer in amateur dramatics.

“It felt like the Rising Star of the Year award was right for her.

“It’s great to have her on our team. She does two days a week and enjoys banter with the other volunteers and meeting all the quirky people of Brighton, the tourists, day trippers and the elderly from other towns who come to Brighton using their bus pass.

“We cater for a lot of different demographics and Barbara has shown great curiosity and open mindedness at all the wonderful donations we are given. And she never judges – including me with my green hair and tattoos!” said Chloe.

Barbara, a former London Eastender who now lives ‘in a skyscraper’ on Brighton seafront, said: “Cancer has done so much damage to people’s lives, I decided I wanted to help to try to change that. It’s an enjoyable thing to do and I feel useful.

“I’ve had three careers – as a cookery expert, an antique dealer and a senior manager in the NHS, so I have some skills to offer. But really I just do whatever they ask me. It’s good to be part of the team – they are a lovely bunch.”

Barbara attended the Flame of Hope ceremony with her son Nicholas Klyne.

This year marks 20 years of the Flame of Hope recognition programme.

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Thanks to the dedication of almost 30,000 volunteers supporting us right across the charity – from fundraising and increasing awareness of cancer to helping run shops and events – Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of progress that has seen cancer survival in the UK double over the past 40 years. “The Flame of Hope Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to those who have made outstanding contributions, and we’re proud to have presented almost 2,000 awards since the first ceremony back in 2003.” The 2023 Flame of Hope Awards are being held at seven locations across the UK throughout March and April. Barbara is among 140 individuals and groups being recognised. Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sussex, Lynn Daly, said: “These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Barbara who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease.

“Time volunteered is not ordinary time. It’s time infused with passion, drive and determination. It’s time honouring lost family members and friends. Or extra time gained thanks to advances in research.

“Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.