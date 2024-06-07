Meet Bluey and Bingo at Sussex farm attraction

The Visitor Attraction opened back on Good Friday after it closed for winter - and the new changes are more popular than ever.

Now The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - has announced Bluey and Bingo are coming on Saturday June 15. People can meet the pair at the Sussex Barn at intervals throughout the day.

Bluey and Bingo 'meet and greets' are included as part of your admission to the farm and you need to select a time when you book.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group said: "We've had a great customer response since we reopened at Easter. We've made some changes, which have gone down very well, and we are delighted with how Sharnfold now looks.

"This is going to be hugely popular so book in advance, come down and have a great day on the Farm."

You can book for the event here

