Meet Brighton's Olivia Hawkins as she prepares to enter the Love Island villa

A Brighton ring girl will be jetting off too South Africa for the second-ever winter season of Love Island.

Olivia Hawkins will be entering the Cape Town villa alongside nine other contestants on January 16, for a chance to find love and win £50,000.

Alongside the Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson body double will be the show’s first-ever partially-sighted contestant, Ron Hall, 26.

The other islanders were revealed to be – biomedical science student Tanya Manhenga, P.E. teacher Kai Fagan, makeup artist Lana Jenkins, payroll assistant Anna-May Robey, farmer Will Young, hair stylist Tanyal Revan, airport security officer Shaq Muhammad and TV salesman Haris Namani.

The ninth series of the popular ITV2 dating show will be hosted by Maya Jama for the first time, follow previous presenter Laura Whitmore’s departure from the show.

The Brighton brunette said: “I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life.”

The 27-year-old has never been in an relationship before, but has stared in music videos for Craig David and DJ Tom Zanetti, as well as being a backing dancer for Charli XCX at Wembley.

Discussing her brushes with fame, Olivia said: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute conversaton about life.

“I've been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

Olivia – who has more then 13,000 followers on Instagram – promised to “bring fun” and “vibes” to the villa.

Jama will oversee the recoupling ceremonies and spin-off show Aftersun for the six weeks the show is aired.

