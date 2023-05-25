At the annual full council meeting, Cllr Margi O’Callaghan was elected as mayor of Hastings for 2023-24.

Her deputy will be Cllr Heather Bishop.

This will be only the sixth time there has been an all-female mayoral team in Hastings, the council said.

The new mayor of Hastings, Cllr Margi O’Callaghan and deputy mayor, Cllr Heather Bishop. Picture by Kevin Boorman

Cllr O’Callaghan said: “I wanted to say a huge thank you to the council for electing me as Mayor for the 2023/24 municipal year. I wanted to also thank the residents of Braybrooke for electing me in 2022 and allowing me to become their councillor and representative. I always put 100 per cent into everything I do, along with fellow councillors Sabina Arthur and Godfrey Daniel.

“I am originally from Anfield in Liverpool. I wasn’t born in Hastings, but I was born to be here. I am a Liverpool fan even though they have had an awful season this year. I am loyal and I stick by my team.

“I am a down-to-earth person who enjoys the simple things in life, I have brought up my children in this fantastic, quirky, and beautiful town. Hastings quickly became my adopted home, I visited it on a holiday in 2007 and never left. In fact, I refused to leave. My children have all gone through school here. I went to university here. I have walked my dogs in many of the beauty hotspots such as the Westhill, Linton Gardens, Alexandra Park and the County Park.

“I am a supply teacher and I work in local schools often. I fully understand the issues that our education system is experiencing at the moment and the issues that families and teachers are facing, I am a single mum of three children. I enjoy, swimming, walking, socialising and being a mum.

"If I could wave a magic wand to make two things disappear that would be poverty and homelessness. My mission this year is to try and support those that are affected by these things as much as possible.

“I was elected as Braybrooke ward councillor in 2022 and was fortunate enough to have been elected by the council as deputy mayor. I have spent a year getting to know so many people and hearing their stories. I can identify with a lot of people in the town as I have lived a challenging life.

"I have faced many obstacles and have overcome hurdles in order to succeed and be in the position I am in now. I think having faced many struggles in my life this makes me the perfect leader and representative to the town. This way, I can support and understand others that face many complications and battles in their own lives.

"I will always try my best to do whatever I can to help and do the right thing. I am living proof that success can be achieved no matter what your background is. If you want to achieve something it is possible through passion and dedication.

“My plan for this year is to get to know and many of you as possible. I would like invitations to absolutely everything that you are all doing. I want to be a champion of the people of Hastings including all their skills and what they bring to this diverse community. I want to be closing the gap on equality and supporting those who are disadvantaged.