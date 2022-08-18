Meet kid's favourites The Octonauts at Priory Meadow in Hastings today

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The underwater explorers will be at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Thursday 18th August, appearing at intervals between 10am and 3pm.

The meet and greet will take place at the giant sandy beach in Queens Square, which has an under the sea theme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager, said: “Following the huge success of the PAW Patrol meet and greet in February, we wanted to provide another fun, free, family event.”

Come and meet two of the Octonauts at Priory Meadow

“Our sandy beach, which is open daily until September 4th for you to relax and little ones to play.

“Booking is not required for this event, but we do ask you are mindful of others when queueing.”

Kwazii will be appearing at 10am. 11am. 12noon. 1pm and 2pm