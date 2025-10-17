Meet Paw Patrol favourite as Hastings attraction holds Halloween fun
Deep within the atmospheric caves of the seafront, the museum will come alive with eerie entertainment, spooky surprises, and a few special guests.
Halloween highlights include Dress-Up Halloween from 25th to 31st October 10am – 5pm. Get into the Halloween spirit and visit the attraction in your best spooky costume this October Half Term. All adults and children who arrive dressed up will receive a free gift, plus there will be be plenty of frightfully fun photo opportunities throughout the museum.
There will be a spooky meet and greet with Paw Patrol’s Chase from 25th and 26th October 11am – 1pm. Everyone’s favourite police pup, Chase will be making a special spooky appearance at The True Crime Museum on Saturday 26th October. Come along for a meet and greet, snap a photo, and enjoy a day of Halloween fun.
Set within the dark and dramatic caves beneath Hastings seafront, The True Crime Museum offers a chilling insight into the dark world of crime with real artefacts, immersive exhibits, and stories that will fascinate, shock, and surprise.
A spokesperson for the attraction said: “Whether you’re a true crime enthusiast or just looking for something different this Halloween, it’s an experience you’ll never forget.”
The attraction is situated at Palace Avenue, White Rock. for more information contact [email protected]