Meet Paw Patrol favourite as Hastings attraction holds Halloween fun

The True Crime Museum at Hastings is bringing thrills, chills, and family fun with a packed calendar of Halloween events set to delight visitors young and old.

Deep within the atmospheric caves of the seafront, the museum will come alive with eerie entertainment, spooky surprises, and a few special guests.

Halloween highlights include Dress-Up Halloween from 25th to 31st October 10am – 5pm. Get into the Halloween spirit and visit the attraction in your best spooky costume this October Half Term. All adults and children who arrive dressed up will receive a free gift, plus there will be be plenty of frightfully fun photo opportunities throughout the museum.

There will be a spooky meet and greet with Paw Patrol’s Chase from 25th and 26th October 11am – 1pm. Everyone’s favourite police pup, Chase will be making a special spooky appearance at The True Crime Museum on Saturday 26th October. Come along for a meet and greet, snap a photo, and enjoy a day of Halloween fun.

Laura Green, Assistant Curator, with Chase from Paw Patrol.

Set within the dark and dramatic caves beneath Hastings seafront, The True Crime Museum offers a chilling insight into the dark world of crime with real artefacts, immersive exhibits, and stories that will fascinate, shock, and surprise.

A spokesperson for the attraction said: “Whether you’re a true crime enthusiast or just looking for something different this Halloween, it’s an experience you’ll never forget.”

The attraction is situated at Palace Avenue, White Rock. for more information contact [email protected]