Meet Peppa Pig and George at Sussex farm attraction

Peppa Pig and her little brother George are household names for their journeys every day with their family and friends, all the while teaching young children about friendship and compassion in the process.

Now visitors will have the chance to see them both at regular intervals during the day at the Sussex Barn at Sharnfold.

The Farm, owned by The Family Parks Group, is situated on the Hailsham Road at Pevensey, between Eastbourne and Hailsham.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group said: "We are so excited that Peppa and George are coming to Sharnfold Farm for the day, and tickets are already selling very well. They are so well known amongst our younger generation, and this is the perfect treat for the children during the school summer holidays.

"We recommend pre-booking online, as we have limited capacity, and with tickets at just £6.45pp for a day on the farm and meet with Peppa Pig and George, we're bound to sell out fast. Please note that booking fees do apply."

The Peppa and George meet and greets are included as part of your admission to the farm. You simply need to select a time slot as part of the booking process to ensure your place. Your ticket will be valid for all day fun on the farm - not just meeting Peppa and George.

Sharnfold Farm attraction is designed to let your imagination run wild, get back to nature and get creative. It's open daily from 9-4, with a host of things to do:

Meet Farmyard friends - ducks, chicken, goats, sheep, donkeys, pigs, alpacas, highland cows, tortoises, guinea pigs and rabbits. Children can enjoy a sandpit, mini racers, balance beams, nest swing, mini golf and more – the Adventure Playground is the hub of the farm and start of the Farm Trail.

Unleash your energy in Active Alley with a set of challenges to test yourself, or race others. Immerse yourself in village life in Timber Town. Sharnfold’s woodland village complete with a florist, post office, wishing well and much more.

Put your problem-solving skills to the test in the Puzzle Patch with word searches, anagrams and more. Embark on a magical adventure in the Enchanted Enclosure and make a wish in the lucky circle.

Go on a giant bug hunt in Critter Corner and try to spot real life bugs enjoying their stay in hotels.

Explore sounds in the Sound Station using our obscure objects or set your senses soaring in Sensory Street. In Lawn Games Land you’ll find a selection of classic and innovative lawn games. Take a pit stop in Vehicle Valley on the custom-made train, fire engine and tractor and school bus.

Donna said: "We are looking forward to a very busy season at Sharnfold Farm. Please come and join us for the day. You will be guaranteed a warm welcome and there is so much to do, especially after our changes made during the winter period."

To book for the Peppa Pig event go here

Have you read? In pictures: See historic Sussex lifeboats being lifted by crane as they go on their final journey

Have you read? Seal enjoys fresh fish breakfast in Sussex

1 . Peppa Pig at Sharnfold Farm Peppa Pig at Sharnfold FarmPhoto: supplied

2 . Peppa Pig at Sharnfold Farm Peppa Pig at Sharnfold FarmPhoto: supplied

3 . Peppa Pig at Sharnfold Farm Peppa Pig at Sharnfold FarmPhoto: supplied