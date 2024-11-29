Meet Santa as Christmas on the Coast event returns to Hastings

Head to The Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town from 11am – 4pm, to meet the main man, visit their secret present room and take part in lots of other fun, festive activities for the whole family.

There will be a tombola, raffle and some great gift stalls selling Christmassy items, including Christmas cards and crackers from their Retail and Lottery Teams.

Don’t forget to stop by the refreshment stand for lots of festive treats and drinks too.

This event is free to attend and St Michael’s Hospice hosts Christmas on the Coast every year, as way to say a big thank you to the community of Hastings and Rother for their continued support.

