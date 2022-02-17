Mid Sussex District Council has invited children and families along to celebrate the track’s opening and to learn how to ride it properly.

Kyle Evans will be there from 1pm to 3pm to offer demonstrations, meet youngsters and provide advice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The new pump cycling track at Bolney is a fantastic place for children to play, learn new skills and socialise together,” said councillor John Belsey, MSBC Cabinet Member for Environment and Service Delivery.

BMX star Kyle Evans. Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images.

He said pump cycling is ‘tremendous exercise for riders of all ages’ and said the track will be ‘a huge benefit’ to local children’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have a Team GB Olympian in Kyle Evans coming to visit the village to pass on his knowledge to the children,” Mr Belsey added.

“Kyle represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and hopefully his achievements will inspire a whole new generation of youngsters.”

The event will also feature a live DJ and there will be DJ workshops so young people can have a go.

Mid Sussex District Council opened the new BMX pump track at the start of February. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

Sussex Clubs for Young People provide arts activities and Bolney-based bike repair shop Charlie’s Pedal Shed will be offering free safety checks for bikes and scooters.

The Community Café based in Rawson Hall is opening especially for the Pump Track event as well.

Mid Sussex District Council opened the 80m long new bike track at the beginning of February, and said it is already proving popular with riders.

It was designed and built by pump track experts Clark and Kent, the same company that built the London 2012 Olympic Games BMX Supercross Track.

Mr Belsey thanked Bolney Parish Council for their support in improving play facilities in the village by helping fund new playground equipment at the recreation ground.

“That investment meant we had enough money left to create this wonderful new pump track,” he said.

Find out more at midsussex.gov.uk.