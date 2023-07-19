Meet the 106-year-old Sussex tortoise who survived a bombing in World War II

Churchill the tortoise, who lives at a Sussex animal rescue centre, celebrated her 106th birthday last week.

The tortoise, named after wartime prime minister Winston Churchill, resides in the care of Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare in Ringmer where she celebrated her big day.

Churchill has lived through many historical events which, according to the charity, includes a Second World War bombing that tragically killed her family and destroyed their home.

Reportedly, Churchill miraculously survived the attack and was found alive amongst the rubble after her own shell protected her from what could have been a fatal blast.

Following this, Raystede said Churchill was passed down through families and friends until she ended up at the rescue centre, where she now enjoys spending time with her fellow tortoise-friend Megan.

A spokesperson for Raystede said: “Churchill is a spur-thigh tortoise and has been at Raystede since 2018.

“She loves the odd strawberry as a treat, sunbathing and living a pampered life at Raystede where staff dote on her every need and ensure she is happy and healthy.”

The rescue centre’s tortoises are still visible to visitors and have been enjoying the warm weather.

If you would like to visit Churchill, or any of the other animals in Raystede’s care, you can book a free ticket on the charity’s website: https://www.raystede.org.

Open from 10am to 4pm every day, the charity is also home to goats, horses, ponies, alpaca, sheep, rodents, rabbits and birds.