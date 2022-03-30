The awards were presented yesterday, March 29, at Wisborough Green Village Hall following a lunch with the High Sheriff. Mr Hart said he had ‘learned a lot’ during his year in office and his eyes had been opened to the voluntary work that goes on to help people in need in the county.
1.
Clare Elkington, chair of trustees at PACSO, a charity supporting children and young adults with disabilities and their families in Chichester and the Arun district
Photo: JPIMedia
2.
Mike Nicholls, chairman of Selsey Community Forum, a partnership of local voluntary organisations which seeks to identify and meet local needs
Photo: JPIMedia
3.
Helen Seward, co-ordinator of The Bridge Cafe, a social action Crawley charity supporting probation officers and their clients, as well as Armed Forces veterans
Photo: JPIMedia
4.
Photo: JPIMedia