Meet the 9 winners of the High Sheriff of West Sussex Awards 2022, with each charity receiving £750

Nine charities have been recognised for their work in the community with the High Sheriff of West Sussex Awards 2022. The charities were each presented with a cerificate by Neil Hart, High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2021-22, and will each receive a £750 donation from the Sussex Community Foundation.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:19 am

The awards were presented yesterday, March 29, at Wisborough Green Village Hall following a lunch with the High Sheriff. Mr Hart said he had ‘learned a lot’ during his year in office and his eyes had been opened to the voluntary work that goes on to help people in need in the county.

1.

Clare Elkington, chair of trustees at PACSO, a charity supporting children and young adults with disabilities and their families in Chichester and the Arun district

Photo: JPIMedia

2.

Mike Nicholls, chairman of Selsey Community Forum, a partnership of local voluntary organisations which seeks to identify and meet local needs

Photo: JPIMedia

3.

Helen Seward, co-ordinator of The Bridge Cafe, a social action Crawley charity supporting probation officers and their clients, as well as Armed Forces veterans

Photo: JPIMedia

4.

Helen Seward and the team from The Bridge Cafe, a social action Crawley charity supporting probation officers and their clients, as well as Armed Forces veterans

Photo: JPIMedia

