Meet the blind TikTok star from Chichester who has gained more than 10 million likes

Here is everything you need to know about a viral blind TikTok star from Chichester.

By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Toby Addison (@blindtobes), who has almost 240,000 followers on TikTok, uses his platform to entertain viewers while also educating people about his life as a blind man.

Mr Addison’s videos often go viral with one of his TikToks reaching almost 10 million people while gaining 1.5 million likes.

The TikTok star, who is a university student studying psychology and counselling, also posts videos about playing blind football.

Mr Addison, who is 96 per cent blind, recently scooped the top prize of £45,000 on the general knowledge quiz show The Wheel hosted by Michael McIntyre.

On the show Mr Addison said: "I was born visually impaired, a genetic condition, and it got worse and I went fully blind when I was 16.”

The student said he would use his winnings to clear some of his student debt while also buying his partner a new car.

READ THIS:

Toby Addison from Chichester on The Wheel
This is how much a blind Chichester student won in 'life-changing prize' on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

