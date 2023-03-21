Meet the blind TikTok star from Chichester who has gained more than 10 million likes

Here is everything you need to know about a viral blind TikTok star from Chichester.

Toby Addison (@blindtobes), who has almost 240,000 followers on TikTok, uses his platform to entertain viewers while also educating people about his life as a blind man.

Mr Addison’s videos often go viral with one of his TikToks reaching almost 10 million people while gaining 1.5 million likes.

The TikTok star, who is a university student studying psychology and counselling, also posts videos about playing blind football.

On the show Mr Addison said: "I was born visually impaired, a genetic condition, and it got worse and I went fully blind when I was 16.”

The student said he would use his winnings to clear some of his student debt while also buying his partner a new car.

Toby Addison from Chichester on The Wheel

