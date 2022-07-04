17-year-old Matt Welland started filming during the first coronavirus pandemic lockdown in 2020.

His videos on subjects such as media, education, history and science fiction continue to rack up hundreds of thousands of views – with a total view count now over 1.5 billion.

Matt’s video blogs and impromptu street interviews posing quick-fire questions to unsuspecting members of the public has seen his follower count shoot to more than 2.4 million.

Matt Welland has gone viral on tiktoks, with one of his videos scoring more than 10 million views.

The TikTok star said: “When I started out on TikTok back in 2020 during the first lockdown, I didn’t expect that just two years later I would have over 2.4 million followers from all around the world.

"I’ve had some huge opportunities as a result, so I’d like to thank TikTok for the support it has given me on getting the most out of the platform.”

You can watch Matt’s content on his TikTok channel: @itsmattw_01.