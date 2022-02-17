Meet the brewers when Hastings Old Town pub holds a Quiz Night with a difference

It takes place on Thursday February 24 at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Called ‘The Crazy Fermantalist Quiz Night’, the questions will be about beer and kombucha and thee are prizes to be won.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every team that enters will receive a special 25% Only With Love discount voucher.

Crown Pub Quiz SUS-220216-122902001

Quiz rounds will include Meet the Brewery; Great PR Stunts of Our Time; Special Music Features; Some Proper Interactive Activities; Making Stuff; the Review of all Reviews; the Love Round and then a special Play Your Cards Right play-off - with the chance to win a year’s supply of drinks from Only With Love.

Spot prizes will be awarded randomly during the quiz.

To book a table, call the Crown on 01424 465100 or email [email protected] crownhastings.co.uk.

For more on Only With Love, visit www.onlywithlove.co.

Have you read? Happy birthday to a Hastings Old Town legend who has turned 100