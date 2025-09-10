Meet the clever Sussex dog that stars in TV adverts and can help you around the house

Cookie isn’t just your ordinary dog.

Yes, she’s a much-loved family pet, but she’s also able to do more than 100 tricks and her owner has also taught her to per form simple tasks around the house – from fetching your post to picking up the remote for you.

Holly King, a local dog trainer and founder of Dog Tricks and Trundles, rescued Cookie nine years ago from a charity in France when she and her family were living there.

An Australian Shepherd, five-week old Cookie had been abandoned and needed a new home. Holly faced stiff competition from other families wanting to take pretty Cookie on, but the SPA rescue charity was won over by Holly after they saw videos of her training her previous dog Ami to do tricks.

Holly said: “She was completely shut down, she wouldn’t talk to me for two days and she wouldn’t be near humans. She was connected to another dog there and sat with her. After two days, she came around and we were able to bond with her.”

Holly said she learned about dog training when she went to puppy training classes with her first dog. She added: “I’d never been good at school, but when I went to these classes it just clicked and made perfect sense to me. I really understood it all. It’s very simple, and I think many people try to overcomplicate it.”

With the skills she’s learned from Holly, Cookie has been cast in several TV shows and adverts. She’s gone from being a nervous dog to being super friendly with humans and other dogs. And Holly said she is adored by everyone she meets.

But as well as this, Holly has taught Cookie to help around the house and is hoping to use this model as the next strand to her business.

The idea is to train family dogs to help their owners with everyday tasks, like picking up dropped items, fetching the TV remote or keys, shutting the door, fetching the post and even helping owners who are finding moving around more challenging.

Holly added: “It’s also a great way for people to connect and bond with their pets. Most dogs can learn something, and they usually enjoy the challenge. Cookie loves the praise she gets for doing tasks well.

"As Cookie has got older, I have had to change the way I train with her. She doesn’t want to do the jumps and more flashy stuff now, but she loves doing the more intelligent stuff around the house. I want to use everything I’ve learned with Cookie to help people who have a dog in a home and want to do the things they used to, but are struggling.”

Holly is a certified Trick Trainer, and she has helped Cookie to achieve Animal Actor certification.