Crews at Bognor Regis Fire Station are getting ready to welcome the community at their free open day event on Saturday, November 26.

Residents are invited to drop in between 10am and 3pm for a tour of the station and fire engines.

Firefighters, along with representatives from other agencies and charities, will be on hand to deliver advice on fire safety, road safety, community policing and more.

Station manager Alastair Letchford said: “Make sure you save the date for our free open day. This is your chance to find out more about the work we do and learn how to keep yourself and your family safe.

Here's your chance to have a close look at a fire engine. Photo: Neil Cooper

“We really enjoy hosting events like this and meeting the communities we serve. There will be plenty to see and do for the whole family so make sure you come along.