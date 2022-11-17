Residents are invited to drop in between 10am and 3pm for a tour of the station and fire engines.
Firefighters, along with representatives from other agencies and charities, will be on hand to deliver advice on fire safety, road safety, community policing and more.
Station manager Alastair Letchford said: “Make sure you save the date for our free open day. This is your chance to find out more about the work we do and learn how to keep yourself and your family safe.
“We really enjoy hosting events like this and meeting the communities we serve. There will be plenty to see and do for the whole family so make sure you come along.
“Our station doors on West Meads Drive will be open from 10am until 3pm and we hope to see lots of people there.”