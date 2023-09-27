Comedy legend Tim Vine is in Hastings on Wednesday September 27 ahead of performing in the final stretch of his UK tour, Tim Vine Breeeep!

Tim is famous as a comedian for his quick fire one-liners and held the Guinness World Record for the most jokes told in an hour. He is well known for his appearance in the television sitcom Not Going Out.

He will be at Hastings Adventure Golf, Marine Parade, on the seafront on Wednesday (September 27) playing 18 holes on the course, which has been described as the spiritual home of Crazy Golf, ahead of appearing at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday night. Tim will be there between 1.30pm and 3pm. And fans can get in on the action by coming down. To celebrate Tim's visit, Hastings Adventure Golf will be offering a free round to players who can tell one of Vine's infamous one-liners.

Simon Tompkins, director of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: "Tim is a comedy legend, and it is fantastic that he can take on the best of Hastings Adventure Golf. To get a free round, turn up at our window, repeat the joke to one of our team, and you'll receive a complimentary game on the same day free of charge.”

Tim Vine is visiting Hastings Adventure Golf on the seafront on Wednesday