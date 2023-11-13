Meet Uckfield’s local delivery driver who goes the extra mile

Delivery drivers have a tough job and rarely get praise but Cassy Nicholls, a local Evri delivery driver in Uckfield stands out for going above and beyond to look after her customers in her community. Recently, Cassandra has been praised by the community for helping two elderly customers who she spotted in distress - immediately rushing to their aid.

Cassy found one of her customers with dementia wandering streets whilst on her delivery round and immediately stopped to help him get safely home to his wife. This act of heroism wasn’t a one off for the Evri courier though who also recently helped another one of her elderly customers who had a fall at home and ended up with a head injury. Cassandra stayed with them until she knew they were safe and then carried on delivering to the rest of her customers to ensure they got their parcels on time.

Cassy has delivered for Evri for almost 16 years and when asked about her role said, “I love my job, the best thing about it is the people, they really make it worthwhile. You get to know people and become an important part of their community. Sometimes I might be the only person that customers see all day and just spending a few extra moments on the doorstep talking them can make all the difference. Over the years, I’ve seen customers have children and then seen the same children fly the nest. It’s almost like you’re part of the family”.

When asked what else Cassy likes about her job she said: “It gives me the flexibility around my family life, the pay is good and I enjoy being out and about, I couldn’t do an office job, I love the interaction with people.”

Uckfields Hero Courier Cassy Nicholls

Talking about going above and beyond Cassandra was modest and added, “If you’ll excuse the pun, I see it as part and parcel of the job! I don’t think I’ve done anything special. I couldn’t have carried on with my round knowing these people and their loved ones were in distress. My Dad always told me that that whatever you, do your best and be kind “

Cassy went on to say, “You feel like you’re part of the community, and I’d help these customers just like I’d help my family, I don’t give it second thought. We all help each to be honest, lockdown was a very difficult time for me as it was for most people, my customers would leave me hampers, drinks and other token gestures that really helped get through.”