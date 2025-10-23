Meet Worthing's new Poppy Appeal organiser, with plans for military vehicle displays and a day of music and dance performances

Worthing has a new Poppy Appeal organiser with big plans for the 2025 campaign, including military vehicle displays and a day of music and dance performances.

Sarah Waghorn was encouraged by her eight-year-old daughter to take on the role and her whole family is now involved in preparing for sales of poppies across Worthing on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

She has taken over from Lionel Harman, having been volunteering for the Poppy Appeal for many years, and has an extensive list of business across the town who are happy to sell poppies.

Sarah said: "The Poppy Appeal is something I feel very passionate in supporting. I am working with different partners in order to help me promote the cause and raise vital funds for the appeal."

A pop-up Poppy Appeal shop will open in the Guildbourne Centre on Saturday, October 25, at 11am, with Worthing veterans, mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies and standard bearers in attendance.

Tesco Extra in Durrington will be hosting a Poppy Appeal day on Saturday, November 1, with military vehicles inside and outside the store, together with an inside display organised by the community champion and one of the drivers, a long-time Poppy Appeal volunteer.

There will be a big fundraising day outside the Guildbourne Centre on Sunday, November 2, supported by Worthing Town Centre BID. Sussex Steel will be performing from 11am to 12pm, Encore Vocal Choir will sing from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, and Dance Central Sussex will be jive dancing from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Sarah has also arranged to have up to five military vehicles on display in South Street Square and volunteers on the street selling poppies.

She said: "I have also organised a special appearance from a lovely man and his emotional support duck called Dog, which sits in your hands, making for a great photo opportunity."

Morrisons in Worthing will be hosting a Poppy Appeal day on Saturday, November 8, with three military vehicles on display.

The Garden of Remembrance will open outside Worthing Town Hall on November 3, the Remembrance Sunday service will be in Chapel Road on November 9, the Armistice Day service will be on November 11, and the Warrior Pigeon Memorial service will be on Sunday, November 16.