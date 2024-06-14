Megan McCubbin and Dr Amir Khan unveiled as Wakehurst's first Champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Megan McCubbin and Dr Amir Khan are today unveiled as the first Champions of Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in the heart of Sussex and home to the Millennium Seed Bank.

Megan and Amir are excited to give their support to Wakehurst, a 535 acre site of natural and diverse landscapes, that provides both a crucial venue for scientific development, and a beautiful, peaceful sanctuary for visitors.

For Amir, a full-time GP, author and regular presenter on ITVs’ Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, it is the contribution that spending time in nature can make to our mental health that makes Wakehurst’s scientific research into Nature Connectedness so crucial for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am over the moon to be one of the first champions for Wakehurst, where you can lose yourself in the beauty and power of nature - the sounds of the birds, the fragrance of the plants and trees from all over the world. I'm a passionate believer in nature on prescription, and that's why I'm supporting Wakehurst's cutting edge research on nature connectedness. Scientists are using these landscapes to gather data on how nature positively impacts our wellbeing, stress and anxiety levels and there are more projects that everyone can take part in to explore how nature really is a healer.”

Megan McCubbin enjoying the meadows at Wakehurst

Megan - a zoologist, conservationist and wildlife presenter - is particularly interested in the biodiversity of Wakehurst and its search for science-based solutions to some of the planet’s most pressing challenges. She says: “I am beyond honoured to be the new champion for Wakehurst! A living laboratory to understand the importance of trees, plants and fungi when it comes to making our planet more resilient. Come and visit and see it all for yourself because really when we work together, that huge problem of climate change and biodiversity loss gets a little bit smaller.”

The pair begin their role today to coincide with the start of Wakehurst’s summer programme, Meadowland which aims to give voice to one of Britain’s most critically threatened habitats. Megan continues: “It is easy to overlook the UK’s meadows, but in reality they are incredible microcosms packed with wild flowers, grasses and wildlife rarely seen elsewhere. We know that we're facing a biodiversity and climate emergency. Nature really does have the solutions and this is what Wakehurst is all about, it really is a scientific playground.”

As part of the Meadowland summer programme, a series of specially commissioned art installations have been unveiled around the Wakehurst grounds, and are open for the public to visit from today, for 13 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan and Amir will be joining Oscar winning actor & environmentalist Cate Blanchett in promoting Wakehurst, after she was unveiled as the wild botanic garden’s first Ambassador in April. The trio form part of an existing programme of eleven esteemed Ambassadors and Champions who support the work of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, including fellow actors Dame Judi Dench, Emilia Fox and Kim Cattrall, botanist James Wong and garden historian and TV presenter Advolly Richmond, amongst others.

Richard Deverell, Director of Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said: “Adding the voices of both Megan and Amir to our call for nature to be respected and protected is a really important step in Kew’s mission. Megan has made a huge impact as a champion for the natural world, reaching a wide audience with her passion and commitment which we look forward to tapping into at Wakehurst. Amir is a respected name in the field of social and nature prescribing which very much resonates with part of our research focus at Wakehurst, so we hope that they will help us amplify awareness of our gardens and ultimately welcome many more visitors to share its beauty and importance in the years ahead.”

Based near Haywards Heath, Wakehurst offers visitors a stunning mix of formal gardens, wild meadows, woodlands and wetlands. There is also a chance to set foot inside the Millennium Seed Bank which houses an incredible collection of over 2.4 billion seeds from around the globe, stored underground to preserve them for the future.

Visitors can find out more about any of the above, and book tickets at www.kew.org/wakehurst.