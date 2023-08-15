BREAKING
Member's chip in with their support for Captain's Day

Captain's Day at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club raises over £450 for St Wilfrid's Hospice.
By Jon GrossContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:13 BST

Over 100 members and guests turned out to support Pete O'Neill's Captain's Day at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club.

Before most of the field had teed off, a refreshment tent and charity chipping challenge were set up at the side of the 12th green to augment the day's stableford competition.

Additional prizes were on offer for: 'nearest and longest' a red line painted down them middle of the 9th fairway; and 'nearest the pin'at the par three 12th hole.

Left to Right: Pete O'Neill (Club Captain), Ras Shahilow, Jon GrossLeft to Right: Pete O'Neill (Club Captain), Ras Shahilow, Jon Gross
Left to Right: Pete O'Neill (Club Captain), Ras Shahilow, Jon Gross

The weather was good for most of the day but a 30 minute shower, late morning, did lead to a 'how many golfers can you get under a 2.5 metre gazebo?' moment.

Fun was the order of the day, with all the competitors stopping at the twelth for some beige coloured snacks and 'past Captain' Ras Shahilow's 'bangin' pasta.

£5 for five balls at the 'charity chipping challenge' proved so irresistable a proposition that over £450 was raised for St Wilfrid's Hospice. The winning score was posted by a player in the first group through this part of the course...take a bow Stuart Richardson!

When the whole field was in...and it took a while with free booze on offer half way round...the following winners were declared:

Chipping for charity. Chipping for charity.
Chipping for charity.

Division One - First: Dan Lee (37 points); Second: Paul Stephen (37 points); Third: Kieran Reidy (36 points).

Division Two - First: William Wilkinson (37 points); Edwin Ilaseun (35 points); Ashley Chapman (35 points).

Division Three - First: Phil Ball (37 points); Gary Slaughter; (37 points); Ben Ward (36 points)

'Nearest and furthest' winner at the 9th hole was Steve Walsh, and nearest the pin at the 12th was Alan Bennett.

But ultimately, the biggest winner on the day was Pete O'Neill. A message book, signed by members at the 12th, contained numerous tributes, including:

'Captain Pete, the best money can buy. I hope you are enjoying your year as Captain, memories that will stay with you forever. Most importantly have fun and laugh. Just remember one thing from your 'Captain's Day'...we put the gazebo up inside out.'

