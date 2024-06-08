Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Memorial decorations have been stolen from graves at a crematorium in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Officers from Sussex Police have been conducting ‘proactive patrols’ across in East Sussex in areas reported by communities.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that one of these areas was Langney Crematorium following reports of damage to benches, stolen memorial decorations as well as youth related anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A number of hours of proactive patrols have already taken place this week in areas reported by communities, including here in and around Langney Crematorium.

“This follows reports of persons causing damage to benches, taking the memorial decorations from graves as well as reports of youth related ASB.