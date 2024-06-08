Memorial decorations stolen from graves at East Sussex crematorium

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jun 2024, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Memorial decorations have been stolen from graves at a crematorium in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Officers from Sussex Police have been conducting ‘proactive patrols’ across in East Sussex in areas reported by communities.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that one of these areas was Langney Crematorium following reports of damage to benches, stolen memorial decorations as well as youth related anti-social behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A number of hours of proactive patrols have already taken place this week in areas reported by communities, including here in and around Langney Crematorium.

Memorial decorations have been stolen from graves at a crematorium in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex PoliceMemorial decorations have been stolen from graves at a crematorium in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police
Memorial decorations have been stolen from graves at a crematorium in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police

“This follows reports of persons causing damage to benches, taking the memorial decorations from graves as well as reports of youth related ASB.

“Whilst we continue to patrol these locations, we also continue to encourage residents to report ASB to us at the time - all reports from residents helps to direct these targeted patrols.”

Related topics:Sussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.