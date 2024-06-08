Memorial decorations stolen from graves at East Sussex crematorium
Officers from Sussex Police have been conducting ‘proactive patrols’ across in East Sussex in areas reported by communities.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed that one of these areas was Langney Crematorium following reports of damage to benches, stolen memorial decorations as well as youth related anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A number of hours of proactive patrols have already taken place this week in areas reported by communities, including here in and around Langney Crematorium.
“This follows reports of persons causing damage to benches, taking the memorial decorations from graves as well as reports of youth related ASB.
“Whilst we continue to patrol these locations, we also continue to encourage residents to report ASB to us at the time - all reports from residents helps to direct these targeted patrols.”
