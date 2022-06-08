Memorial event planned for cyclist killed in A281 lorry crash

Student Pathushan Sutharsan was taking part in a charity bike ride when he was killed in a collision with a lorry near Rudgwick.

The crash happened at a point where the busy A281 road – described by many as ‘lethal’ – splits the Downs Link in two.

Members of the campaign group Bridge The Downs Link have long been pressing for a bridge to be built across the road.

Tributes left on the Downs Link following the fatal crash in July 2020

Group chairman Hilary Jubert said: “In July it will be two years since Pathushan Sutharsan was killed by a lorry at the notorious A281 crossing on the Downs Link.

“To mark this occasion and to highlight the continuing need for a bridge at this dangerous crossing we are holding an event on Saturday July 23.

“Under the banner ‘Remember Pathushan, Build a bridge’ there will be a wreath-laying ceremony and we’ll have a board with extracts of some of the large number of messages of support we’ve received for the campaign.”

The group is hoping that as many people as possible will gather on the day at 2pm on the northern side of the A281 crossing, near the spot where Pathushan died.

Meanwhile, West Sussex County Council has, up until now, maintained that building a bridge would cost around £2 million and would be too expensive.