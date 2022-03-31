Memorial for ‘thoroughly likeable’ student unveiled by University of Chichester

A memorial for a student who tragically died in a motorbike accident has been unveiled by the University of Chichester. SUS-220331-151430001

Undergraduate Will Musk, who passed away in August 2020, was remembered by friends and lecturers at the installation of a new bench in his name.

The second year Adventure Education student, who was 20 when he died, was a popular figure at the University who played for its American football team.

His parents Julie and Tim Musk said: “The bench is of course a memorial for Will but, just as importantly, we feel it’s in gratitude to his friends, house mates, his course mates and lecturers, and the University for their friendship and compassion of one another, hopefully providing a useful focus where friends can come together. It is in honour of the University community – hence the wording on the plaque.”

The memorial bench was blessed by the University’s Chaplain on its unveiling and was installed at its oldest quarters, where it sits opposite an olive tree planted in the student’s memory.

Tutors Ed Christian, Dr Chris Hodgson, Matt Berry, and John Kelly said: “It was an absolute pleasure to work with Will in his time at university. He stood out as a mature, motivated, and committed student who was highly regarded by both his peers and staff. We will remember Will fondly as an intelligent and thoroughly likeable young man. We are truly proud to have him as one of our own.”

The University of Chichester’s support service is available for anyone affected by Will’s death at https://wellbeing.chi.ac.uk/