Tyler Willis, of Arnfield Rose Crawley, was hospitalised after a collision with a car which happened when he was walking on Crawley Avenue at around 2.45pm. He tragically passed away soon afterwards.
A fundraiser for the funeral and memorial was made and raised over £17,000.
Craig Wills described his son as "the kindest soul you could ever meet, he had so much time for everybody".
Speaking at the event on Friday, Mr Wills said: "He had so much time for everybody, and if he could help anybody, he would.
"At some points I was learning from him, and he's 12."
Mr Wills is calling for the underpass to be regularly pumped to make sure it is always open for use.
He said: "I want to make sure that no parent has to go through what I'm going through ever again."
wore Manchester United shirts, the club Tyler supported.
Crawley Town also held a minute's silence before the League Two fixture with Hartlepool United on Friday.
He was a pupil at Ifield Community College, where headteacher Rob Corbett said it had been "very difficult".
He said: "I'm really proud of the way the school has pulled together, they've acted as a part of the wider community, and today's event is the result of that kind of community spirit that exists here in Ifield."