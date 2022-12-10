Hundreds of people took part in a walk in memory of a 12-year-old boy who died crossing the A23 in Crawley on Friday (December 9).

A fundraiser for the funeral and memorial was made and raised over £17,000.

Craig Wills described his son as "the kindest soul you could ever meet, he had so much time for everybody".

Speaking at the event on Friday, Mr Wills said: "He had so much time for everybody, and if he could help anybody, he would.

"At some points I was learning from him, and he's 12."

Mr Wills is calling for the underpass to be regularly pumped to make sure it is always open for use.

He said: "I want to make sure that no parent has to go through what I'm going through ever again."

wore Manchester United shirts, the club Tyler supported.

Crawley Town also held a minute's silence before the League Two fixture with Hartlepool United on Friday.

He was a pupil at Ifield Community College, where headteacher Rob Corbett said it had been "very difficult".

