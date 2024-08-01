Mend everyday items and restore family treasures at September’s Lindfield Repair Café

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a short summer break, Lindfield Repair Café will be open again on Saturday, September 7.

Why not bring along those school items you intended to mend over the summer holidays (nobody will notice in the first week!): holes or tears in school uniform, broken bags or lunchboxes, pencil cases and even troublesome laptops or tablets?

Pop along and get your bike brakes and tyres checked over for safe early autumn rides. And for the gardeners among you, get those tools sharpened ready for cutting back and splitting your plants at the end of the season.

All repairs must be checked in by 12.3Opm please.

This month Beading Brilliant (beadingbrillliant.co.uk) will be coming along to entertain younger visitors in the Kids’ Room, giving them the chance to learn new skills and create something special to take home. Visit www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org to find our more about the repair café

Recycling Collection Points:

Used Wax for recycling by the Candle Lady has become a popular feature, please bring along your donations. Used Batteries to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read (www.jointhepod.org).

Lindfield Repair Café is also proud to offer computer advice, They don’t carry spares, so physical repairs aren’t usually practical, and the aim is not to compete with local professional services, but they can help with many technical issues that may be making you think about replacing your device prematurely. Don’t forget the power supply.

The next events after September will be: Saturday, October 5; Saturday, November 2; and Saturday, December 7.

Lindfield Repair Café is open on the first Saturday of the month at the United Reformed Church, 50 High Street, Lindfield, from 10am to 1pm. They cannot guarantee that they will be able to repair all items brought in, but they will always have a go if possible! Spare parts for repairs are not supplied so if you need a new zip or bulb fitted it may be worth purchasing one before you come along.

There is a collection point for Haywards Heath Food Bank at the venue so visitors may drop off donations when they visit.