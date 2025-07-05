Mermaids take to Brighton seafront as annual march returns for 2025

The yearly parade is all about raising awareness of marine conservation, and sees hundreds dressing up as mermaids, mermen, sea-creatures and sailors for a march down Brighton seafront.
Setting off from the peace statue at Hove Lawns, the costumed parade made its way down to the Fortune of War.
As well as raising awareness, the event also supports a number of charities, including The Wave Project, which provides mental health support for young people through water sports like surfing.
Pictures by Eddie Mitchell.
