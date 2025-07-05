Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Mermaids take to Brighton seafront as annual march returns for 2025

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jul 2025, 17:32 BST
Brighton’s famous March of the Mermaids returned to Brighton seafront today (July 05).

The yearly parade is all about raising awareness of marine conservation, and sees hundreds dressing up as mermaids, mermen, sea-creatures and sailors for a march down Brighton seafront.

Setting off from the peace statue at Hove Lawns, the costumed parade made its way down to the Fortune of War.

As well as raising awareness, the event also supports a number of charities, including The Wave Project, which provides mental health support for young people through water sports like surfing.

Pictures by Eddie Mitchell.

