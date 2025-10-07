Merritt’s of Midhurst celebrates new home at The Garrett with grand opening

Midhurst’s only independent funeral service has moved into new premises at The Garrett, Rumbolds Hill.

The family-run firm, which has served the town for six generations, officially opened its new home on October 3.

Director Toby Merritt told guests the move was both a personal and community milestone.

“Tonight is not just about the opening of a building,” he said. “It is about the continuation of a story, a Midhurst story, and one I am proud to be a part of."

There was a big turnout for the grand opening.

Mr Merritt said the building held “cherished memories of past family members” and added, “It’s incredibly special to have this building back in our family. It represents both our heritage and our future.”

The new site features The Lintott Service Chapel, which seats ten and is designed for small, private services, along with a Private Chapel of Rest and improved facilities for visiting families.

Describing the space as “created with families at its heart,” Mr Merritt said the company’s focus remains on compassion and individuality.

“We believe every family is unique, and every farewell should reflect that uniqueness,” he said. “Our role is not simply to arrange a funeral, but to help create a meaningful goodbye that brings comfort and reflects love."

Merritt’s of Midhurst.

Representatives from groups supported by Merritt’s, including Midhurst & Easebourne FC, The Royal British Legion, Midhurst Parish Church, and Midhurst Bowling Club, attended the opening.

Assistant Funeral Director Jason Corbin said the business would continue to serve local people with the same personal approach.

“Families will always find a familiar face here, because we are local, we are independent, and we are deeply rooted in this town."

The ceremony included a blessing from Reverend Marcus Collie and a ribbon-cutting by County Councillor Yvonne Gravely, who declared the building officially open.

Merritt’s of Midhurst remains the town’s only independent, family-run funeral service.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr Merritt said: “It was a special moment for myself and my family as we gathered to open our new home.

The Garrett holds such special memories, and it’s wonderful to see it once again part of the Merritt family story."

Merritt’s of Midhurst says they will continue to provide bespoke, compassionate care for local families.