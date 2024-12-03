'Merry Christmas to all' - moving new video urges Midhurst shoppers to buy local this festive season
The video, produced by content creation pros Scaffell Media, features local bakers, mechanics, vets, gym owners, bookshop owners and more, as they read lines from Clement Clarke Moore’s iconic Christmas poem ‘A Visit from St Nicholas’.
Scaffell Media director Samuel Pearson said the video is designed to shed light on the breadth and diversity of local businesses in Midhurst, urging shoppers to stay local as Christmas draws near.
"I was watching The Holiday a little while ago, to get in the Christmas spirit, and I just thought it would be really nice to make something festive for the local community. I had a little bit of time – the industry can be a bit slow this time of year – and I thought it would be good to put it to use, let people know who we are and highlight some of the businesses here. We weren’t paid by anyone, we just wanted to get it out the door before Christmas.”
Mr Pearson moved back to Midhurst in August, having previously lived there for a year while his partner took a placement on the Cowdray Estate, and said the effects of last year’s Angel Inn fire were all too clear to see.
“My other half worked on a local farm for Cowdray, so we were here before the fire – we had a year of knowing what the town was like before the fire, and then we came back a few months ago and it was really apparent how much the fire had changed things; every single business was effected.”
Recovery work after the fire saw Midhurst’s North Street – a vital retail hub – close to pedestrians for several months, with a predictably disastrous effect on local businesses, so it’s one of Mr Pearson’s hopes that the video will hit home right when many business owners need it.
And, if the statistics are anything to go by, it has. Two days after it was posted, the four minute video racked up an incredible 20,000 views. “It was mindblowing. It just goes to show how many people care about this.”
The full video is available on scaffellmedia.co.uk.