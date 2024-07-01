Messages of support pour in as beloved Lancing pharmacist passes away aged 74
Shabbir Jafferali was honoured with the presentation of the prestigious British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster in January, marking a career that included 40 years in Lancing.
He bought Wilmshurst Pharmacy, in Crabtree Lane, in the early 1980s, having worked in London for 10 years, running a Boots pharmacy.
Moved by the many messages from the community, his family has set up a JustGiving account to raise money for The British Skin Foundation in his memory.
Daughter Waheeda Jafferali wrote: "We have been overwhelmed by the outpour of messages and support shown by the local community. Thank you for all your words of love and kindness in memory of our beloved Dad.
"Any flowers, gifts, etc. will be donated to Worthing Hospital but we have set up a JustGiving link on behalf of our Dad, Shabbir Jafferali, should you wish to donate to a charity that was close to his heart."
Visit www.justgiving.com/page/shabbirjafferali to make a donation.
Shabbir, who was known as 'the oracle', was well known and loved for all he did for the village. When he bought Wilmshurst Chemist, it was running at a loss and investors were concerned about the risk but he was keen to take up the opportunity.
After about three months, the business started to make good progress and suddenly proceeds started to go up. Shabbir's approach of listening to people and understanding their needs was paying off.
For Shabbir, the 1980s were the golden years. Word got around and he benefited from being introduced to the parish council and recommended at the local church by Mr Wilmshurst.
He worked hard and put in long hours but also brought in a bit of fun and joy for staff and customers.
The British Citizen Award was presented for his 'extraordinary endeavours', providing not only an excellent pharmacy but a listening ear and genuine community care.
It was made in recognition of ‘exceptional positive impact on society and as an inspiration to others’. It also recognised the personal attention and care Shabbir gave his customers, influencing his whole team to behave with respect, courtesy and kindness.
Shabbir was one of 28 remarkable people to be recognised by the Cabinet Office for the 2024 new year and receive one of The People's Honours in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours as true community heroes.
Shabbir passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital on Thursday, June 20. The family has asked for privacy while they are grieving.
