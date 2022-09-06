A Metrobus sales desk in the south terminal was added in 2015 as part of their partnership with the airport, promoting sustainable travel for staff and travellers. The costs to run the desk were primarily covered by the sale of rail tickets.

Metrobus’ ability to sell train tickets will be removed at the end of September, and despite the bus company’s best attempts to source an alternative method, they have been unable to do so. As a result, the difficult decision has been taken to close the desk once the ability to sell train tickets has ended.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers requiring rail tickets can continue to do so at the nearby train station. Only around 30 people a day visit the desk for advice on bus travel, and these can easily be accommodated at Metrobus’ other sites in Crawley and Redhill.

Metrobus Crawley closes its service desk permanently at Gatwick Airport south terminal

Metrobus’ customer services team is also available by telephone, e-mail, and social media, seven days a week.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Metrobus said: “We are very sad to say goodbye to our desk at Gatwick Airport. We continue to place a high value on our face-to-face customer service locations and are committed to continuing them in the future.

“Sadly, the costs to run our desk at Gatwick are considerable, and we relied on the income we got from selling train tickets to cover that. Without that income, there is no feasible way to keep the desk going and we have more than enough room to still look after the few bus passengers that visit us at Gatwick each day at our two other locations.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the airport, and if we can find a more affordable way to have a presence again at Gatwick Airport, we’ll be happy to explore that.”

The need to close the desk does not affect Metrobus’ commitment to supporting Gatwick Airport with a range of flexible journey options by bus.