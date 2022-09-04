Michelin-starred chefs and artists join forces to raise money for Sussex charity

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Table Talk Foundation has announced it will be hosting a dinner at the i360 on Brighton seafront on October 11.

The dinner sees the pairing of top Michelin-starred chefs with contemporary artists to create a culinary and visual feast at the iconic landmark.

Four top chefs will create dishes inspired by specially created work from four contemporary artists which will then be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity.

Sarah Hayward

Table Talk Foundation provides a programme of food education to schools across Sussex to tackle childhood obesity by teaching kids about food, cooking and making good choices.

The dinner will take place during The Sussex Contemporary, a new art exhibition opening on October 8 at the i360, which will showcase work from Sussex artists over two weeks.

Dinner guests will be able to enjoy a private view of the art before taking their seats, according to the charity.

A Table Talk Foundation spokesperson said: “The starter will be prepared by Jean Delport, an amazingly talented chef, awarded a Michelin star just 10 months after opening Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee Gardens near Horsham.

Jean Delport

"His dish will be inspired by artwork created specifically for the dinner by well-known Sussex painter and potter Tony Parsons.

“San B is a fast-rising artist who works with Swarovski Crystals and his unique work will be the inspiration for the fish course by Adam Handling.

"Adam achieved his first Michelin star at Frog, his Covent Garden restaurant. At just 33 he also owns two other acclaimed restaurants and a cocktail bar.

“The main course will be presented by Tom Kerridge’s head chef Sarah Hayward, who was recently identified as ‘one to watch’ by the go-to website for foodies – greatbritishchefs.com.

San B

"Her dish will be influenced by work from internationally renowned sculptor Beth Cullen Kerridge – who also happens to be Tom’s wife.

“To finish, Brighton-based artist James William Murray is tasked with creating artwork that will be the inspiration for a dessert by Glen Sharman.”

Mr Sharman is the sous chef at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’saisons.

Table Talk Foundation founder Daniel Wade said: “We are so excited to be hosting this truly unique event with such heavyweights from the world of visual and culinary art.

Glen Sharman

“If you are a food lover and an art lover then you will not want to miss this.”

A spokesperson from the charity added: “Never before has such talent from contemporary art and the culinary arts been brought together and it is expected that places will be limited.”