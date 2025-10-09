Mid Sussex and Wealden in top ten areas served by UK Power Network with most recorded power outages

A new study has revealed that the Mid Sussex and Wealden districts are in the top ten local authorities with the most recorded power outages.

The analysis, which was carried out by business energy experts at Utility Bidder, looked at the number of unplanned outages reported by the UK Power Network (UKPN) to reveal the local authorities most at risk of power cuts.

Utility Bidder explained that the UKPN network serves London, the South and the East of England.

Mid Sussex ranked fifth with 187 unplanned outages since 2021, while Wealden came in sixth place with 186.

Uckfield in Wealden and Haywards Heath in Mid Sussex. Photos: Google Street View

People can read the full study at www.utilitybidder.co.uk/blog/the-regions-most-at-risk-of-a-power-outage.

The study said: “By the end of July 2025, the UK had already experienced 14,500 unplanned power outages. At this rate, the people in the UK can expect a further 10,000 before the start of 2026. This means that as a nation, we can expect unplanned power cuts to rise by 30 per cent compared to the total in 2024.”

Utility Bidder’s study said the UKPN area with the most power outages is King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, with 302 unplanned power outages since 2021. It said that the area borders the North Sea so is susceptible to stronger and faster winds than inland areas.

Utility Bidder’s insights form part of a larger research piece about power cut trends across the UK.

The study said: “The region with the most unplanned power outages in the UK is the North West, with 50,892 since 2021. The North West has the most power outages of any region, with almost 51,000. The region suffers from an average of around 12,500 outages a year, which is over 1,000 a month. The North West has over three times the number of unplanned power outages than any other region, putting it comfortably in top place.”

The study also showed that across UKPN-sourced areas in London, the South East and East of England, there were 7,772 recorded power outages. It said this is an average of 67 ‘when splitting down the 115 local authorities studied’.