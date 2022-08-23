Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mid Sussex Applauds Awards are back this year and depend on your nominations to help celebrate the fantastic work of individuals, groups and businesses across the district.

Residents are urged to get their nominations in before September 19 at www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk.

Last year’s winners have talked about what it meant to be nominated.

Olly Howland won the Young Volunteer Award at the Mid Sussex Applauds 2021

Martyn Jupp won the Business in the Community and Peer Awards for Jupp’s Fish and Chip Shop, who donated more than 1,325 free meals to Clair Hall vaccination volunteers.

Martyn said: “It feels great to give something back to the community that’s supported us for the past 37 years of business.”

Philip Coote received the Good Sport Award.

He has given years of service at East Grinstead Hockey, which includes raising over £1million and developing a strong youth and academic programme.

John Foster’s family accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf at the Mid Sussex Applauds 2021

He said: “The event’s been fantastic, the greatest compliment is having been nominated.”

Last year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner was John Foster, who sadly passed away in early 2021.

He was nominated by Citizens Advice in gratitude for his 30 years volunteering work, which helped change lives for the better.

Mid Sussex Applauds

John’s family accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.

They said: “Dad would have been amazed that he gets the recognition for this.

“It’s been a wonderful occasion and we really appreciate it.”

Joanna Head accepted the Stronger Communities Award on behalf of 275 Clair Hall vaccination volunteers.

She said: “It’s great to be part of a community where we can really appreciate the work that everyone has done in the area and see all the hard work other people are doing.”

Olly Howland won the Young Volunteer Award in recognition of more than 1,000 hours volunteering at a community café and kitchen.

Olly said: “It was a bit surprise and I’m very happy I did win it.”

The award categories cover many areas including community projects, greening and environmental initiatives, sport leaders, volunteers, businesses and charity fundraisers.

They recognise those that bring people together for a project, overcome personal challenges and support others.